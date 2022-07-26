UrduPoint.com

BA.5 Strain Of Omicron Found In Fijian Community: Official

Published July 26, 2022

BA.5 strain of Omicron found in Fijian community: official

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said Tuesday that the BA.5 strain of Omicron was found in the Fijian community,.

Fong said although BA.5 has the ability to evade immune protection against infection induced by prior infection or vaccination, there remains significant protection against severe disease, the Fijivillage news website reported on Tuesday.

Fong is urging Fijians to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination. In particular, adults over the age of 50 and anyone with underlying medical conditions should get vaccinated and get their first and second booster doses when due.

He said the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease, so people in this group with COVID-19 symptoms must come forward to be tested, put onto a monitored care pathway by a medical provider, and immediately brought to the hospital if severe symptoms are present.

He said community and workplace leaders must bring back many of the COVID safe measures that the community or organization has learned during the acute outbreak.

Fong said all hospitals have been notified to reintroduce more stringent COVID safety measures, including restricting visitors and stricter enforcement of masking and hand sanitization practices while strengthening screening protocols.

Anyone who is sick will not be allowed to attend work or school.

The Health Ministry will continue to administer COVID-19 booster doses. Fully vaccinated Fijians have been urged to receive their third and fourth booster doses.

Meanwhile, 169 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded since last Thursday and there are now 519 active cases in Fiji.

