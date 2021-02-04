UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar, Alam Lift Pakistan After Rain Cuts Short Second Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Babar, Alam lift Pakistan after rain cuts short second Test

Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Skipper Babar Azam hit an attractive half-century and in-form Fawad Alam batted solidly to help Pakistan fight back as the opening day of the second Test was cut short by rain in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Azam was batting on 77 and Alam on a solid 42 as Pakistan recovered from a precarious 22-3 to 145-3 in 58 overs, but play could not be started after the tea break.

Heavy rain lashed the stadium and covers were placed on the pitch before play was called off due to rain and a wet outfield at 4:38 pm local time (1138 GMT).

The home team had won the toss and batted on a flat, brownish Rawalpindi Stadium pitch, which helped spinners from the outset, but Pakistan recovered from the early loss of three wickets.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj (2-51) and pacer Anrich Nortje (1-30) had left Pakistan struggling on 63-3 at lunch but Azam and Alam added 123 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand to steady the innings.

Maharaj praised Azam and Alam for their resolute batting.

"With the newish ball and moisture the ball sort of sticks in the wicket a little bit but the turn was minimised substantially after lunch and Babar and Fawad absorbed the pressure well," said Maharaj.

Azam, who managed just seven and 30 in the first Test, returned to his stylish best, having so far punched 12 boundaries in his 16th Test half-century.

Alam, who scored a fighting hundred in the first Test, was steady with five hits to the fence.

When it looked like Azam would hit another hundred -- his third in the last three Tests at this venue -- rain played spoilsport as umpires Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza -- both from Pakistan -- called off the day's play after an inspection of the ground.

Play will resume 15 minutes early at 9:45 am on Friday to compensate for the lost time.

Earlier, Pakistan reached 21 without loss before throwing away three wickets for one run in the space of 23 balls.

Maharaj, brought into the attack in just the ninth over, had opener Imran Butt caught behind for 15 and then trapped senior batsman Azhar Ali leg-before for nought in his next over.

Nortje then produced a sharp rising delivery to Abid Ali, whose fended push was caught smartly at short-leg by Aiden Markram.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Karachi by seven wickets.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Resolute Rawalpindi Lead Azhar Ali Fawad Alam Babar Azam Imran Butt Keshav Maharaj Abid Ali From Best

Recent Stories

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march aga ..

2 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles death of Saudi Prince

16 minutes ago

PM says  govt to ensure provision of relief to co ..

22 minutes ago

Singer Bilal Saeed turns violent, tortures woman i ..

30 minutes ago

UAE participates in Indian Ocean Region defence mi ..

31 minutes ago

157,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.