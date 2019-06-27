UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babar Azam Stars As Pakistan Beat New Zealand To Keep World Cup Hopes Alive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Babar Azam stars as Pakistan beat New Zealand to keep World Cup hopes alive

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan kept alive their chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, cruising to a six-wicket win against previously unbeaten New Zealand at Edgbaston.

New Zealand scored 237 for six in their 50 overs but that total proved inadequate as Babar Azam scored an impressive unbeaten 101 and Haris Sohail (68) offered valuable support.

Pakistan reached their target off the first ball of their final over, finishing on 241-4.

"The wicket was difficult but my aim was to bat for 50 overs and if I did I knew Pakistan would win the match," said man-of-the-match Babar.

"We know we'd need to score runs off the pace bowlers. Once (Mitchell) Santner came on it was doing stuff off the pitch so (Mohammad) Hafeez told me to stick at it and score three or four runs an over." Sarfaraz Ahmed's side, who beat South Africa on Sunday to revive their flagging World Cup campaign, now have seven points, level with fifth-placed Bangladesh and just one point behind hosts England.

During the course of his innings, Babar became the second-fastest to reach 3,000 one-day international runs in front of thousands of fanatical Pakistan fans.

Babar, 24, took 11 innings more than South Africa's Hashim Amla, who reached the milestone in 57 innings, but overtook West Indies great Viv Richards (69 innings).

He reached his hundred off 124 balls with 11 fours.

Earlier, Jimmy Neesham hit a career-best 97 not out while Colin de Grandhomme made 64 after New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat.

Left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-28) starred as Pakistan reduced New Zealand to 83-5, with in-form captain Kane Williamson dismissed by leg-spinner Shadab Khan for 41.

New Zealand are second in the table on 11 points behind Australia, the only team who have qualified so far.

The top four teams qualify for the semi-finals.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Australia Bangladesh Mitchell South Africa Haris Sohail Babar Azam Colin De Grandhomme Shadab Khan Sunday Afridi Top Viv Richards Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE launches relief campaign in Yemen&#039;s Taiz, ..

38 minutes ago

Gargash, President of Italian Senate review accele ..

38 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Not See Kim During Asia Trip Bu ..

43 minutes ago

Central Bank of UAE enhances its reporting of non- ..

53 minutes ago

Renovated Al Mudhafar hospital re-opens in Yemen

53 minutes ago

Russia Sent Notes to Int'l Tribunal, Ukrainian Emb ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.