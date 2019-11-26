UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Babies Worst Affected As Samoa Measles Deaths Rise To 32

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:20 AM

Babies worst affected as Samoa measles deaths rise to 32

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :The death toll from a measles epidemic in Samoa rose to 32 on Tuesday as infection rates continue to soar out of control in the Pacific island nation, official data showed.

According to government figures, 28 of the dead were children aged four or under. The total number of measles cases was 2,437.

Samoa has declared a state of emergency but overstretched medical services are struggling to contain the outbreak, which has been exacerbated by the country's low vaccination rates.

The number of cases has risen five-fold in the past week and fatalities have more than tripled, despite the government launching a compulsory vaccination programme.

A total of 57,000 people in the nation of 200,000 have been vaccinated in recent weeks but Prime Minister Tuilaepa Malielegaoi said every citizen needed to be vaccinated.

"We have come a long way in a matter of days but there is more to done," he said late Monday.

"We cannot afford to relax our response until everyone is vaccinated."Children are the most vulnerable to measles, which typically causes a rash and fever but can also lead to brain damage and death.

Schools and kindergartens have been closed and children have been banned from public gatherings, such as church services, to minimise the risk of contagion.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Lead Samoa Church From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 26, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Business confidence soars in Dubai

2 hours ago

UAE congratulates newly elected president of ICAO, ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks lit up in orange suppo ..

10 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Of ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.