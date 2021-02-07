Baby care in early childhood vital to inculcate good habits, etiquettes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Though it is a dream of almost every parent to inculcate good habits and etiquettes amongst their kids but baby care and upbringing during their formative years are not only a full time job but also full of challenges. People are often worried only about the physical health of children while failing to properly consider mental health, emotional intelligence, education through interaction and learning of social skills from the surrounding.

It is a crucial period of life as children can only laugh and cry without being able to express their feelings of pain or anguish even to their parents. Proper baby care needs round-the-clock supervision and consistent efforts on part of parents to provide a conducive and safe environment to their offspring for healthy and entertaining activities both inside and outside of their residence. Due to their inquisitive nature, kids at the initial stage of their learning always ask too many questions and seek logical and detailed answers for having a meaningful understanding of their surroundings.

They also wish to see the outside world as much as possible to develop their understanding or probably to enjoy and explore the environment, event happenings and occurrences.

They are too young to make clear sense of things; therefore, they need guidance and that too with parental love and affection. According to some studies, most of the learning happens very conveniently during the first few years of the childhood—from habit formation to character building, shaping personality to acquiring etiquettes and learning language(s) to toilet training and emotional intelligence to mental growth. Likewise, a recent study of Brown University has concluded that even the routines and habits in children including the household chores and other responsibilities are unlikely to vary after the age of 9 years. Talking to APP, Clinical Psychologist and Chairman Department of Psychology, International Islamic University Islamabad, Prof. Dr. M. Tahir Khalily said that the limbic system of the brain has two parts: Amygdala and Hypothalamus, the former deals with emotional experiences while the later deals with conscious memory.

The amygdala gets activated in children from the first day of their birth or prior to that (according to some research studies) while hypothalamus gets activated later after two years. Therefore, the emotional experiences were faster and more deep-rooted in children than conscious memory, he added.

Prof. Dr. Khalily who published numerous research papers in international journals in the area of children psychology has said that parents often don't have time to concentrate on their kids due to their busy schedule, as a result children often get addicted to modern-day electronic gadgets. He said, "If parents stop children from mobile phones at later stages that causes low frustration tolerance among them." The basic needs of children included physical interaction, frankness, rules of dos and don'ts through examples (without policing), proper foods, protection, love and affection of parents, he added.

M. Uzair Khan, a PhD Scholar while talking to the agency has said that though the complex environment of digitization enhances the abilities of the coming generation for making them adapted with the ongoing transformation. He, however, said, "Shifting the entire responsibility of babysitting to electronic gadgets, daycare centers, educational institutions or someone else other than parents is not a wise approach." The children are exposed to content of aggression and other permanent damages to brain and eyes due to excessive usage of mobile phones, he added. Educational Psychologist, Sohail Ahmad said that the research evidence and worldwide trend suggested that female teachers were performing better than male teachers in early childhood education.

He said that according to educational psychology, female teachers were found more effective at Primary level teaching as they could extend motherhood care and physical interaction to students during their initial stages of learning.

Professionally well trained and qualified female teachers could also inspire girl students to pursue education and feel free to share their thoughts and feelings, he added.