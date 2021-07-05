Baby elephant takes first walk

IZMIR, TURKEY - JULY 4: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The third cub of the elephants named Begumcan and Winner, living in Izmir Natural Life Park, took its first walk in the garden of zoo.

25-year-old Begümcan's baby, weighing 124 kilograms, ?became the center of attraction of the visitors.

10-year-old Izmir and 7-year-old Deniz, among the symbols of the park as they are the first elephants born in Turkey, are the siblings of the baby elephant.

The manager of Izmir Natural Life Park, Sahin Afsin said that the baby elephant, which was born in the last days of the restriction, excited them.

Stating that the birth period of elephants lasts for 2 years, he said "This year, at the end of the lockdown period, our new baby was born. This is our third baby girl after 'Izmir' and 'Deniz'. We have an elephant family with 5 members including mom and dad.""They live in their natural environment of 15 thousand square meters. The baby elephant is so small, not even a month old," he added.