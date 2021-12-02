UrduPoint.com

Baby Found Dead In Migrant Boat Off Spain's Canaries

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Madrid, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A baby was found dead in one of five migrant boats intercepted off Spain's Canary Islands in the Atlantic with nearly 300 people on board, officials said Thursday.

Migrant arrivals on the Canaries have surged since late 2019 after increased patrols along Europe's southern coast dramatically reduced crossings to the continent via the Mediterranean.

In the latest incident, the Spanish coastguard rescued 282 sub-Saharan African migrants from five inflatable dinghies off the coast of Fuerteventura, one of the seven islands that make up the Canary islands, local emergency services said in a tweet.

The group includes 68 women, six children and the body of a baby who did not survive the voyage, an emergency services spokeswoman said.

They are all in good health except for one woman who needed medical attention, she added.

Spain is one of the main gateways into Europe for migrants seeking a better life in Europe.

Between January 1 and November 30 a total of 36,379 migrants arrived in Spain by sea, 511 more than during the same time last year, according to interior ministry figures.

More than half, 54 percent, arrived on Spain's Canary Islands off the North African coast.

The shortest route to the archipelago is more than 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the Moroccan coast, but it is notoriously dangerous due to strong currents.

Over 900 migrants have died trying to reach the Canaries so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

