BAC organizes pictorial exhibition as I.Day celebrations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Bahawalpur Arts Council (BAC) is organizing a pictorial exhibition and other programs in connection with celebrations of the Independence Day.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, pictorial exhibition titled “Travel of Light” will continue till 14th August 2024.

On this occasion, Director BAC, Mian Ateeq said that different programs and ceremonies would be held in Bahawalpur to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and passion. “The Council has been playing remarkable role in promotion of cultural values through organizing cultural programs and ceremonies,” he said.