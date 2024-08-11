Open Menu

BAC Organizes Pictorial Exhibition As I.Day Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

BAC organizes pictorial exhibition as I.Day celebrations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Bahawalpur Arts Council (BAC) is organizing a pictorial exhibition and other programs in connection with celebrations of the Independence Day.

According to a press release issued here Sunday, pictorial exhibition titled “Travel of Light” will continue till 14th August 2024.

On this occasion, Director BAC, Mian Ateeq said that different programs and ceremonies would be held in Bahawalpur to celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and passion. “The Council has been playing remarkable role in promotion of cultural values through organizing cultural programs and ceremonies,” he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bahawalpur Independence August Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous