UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bach Promises 'safe, Secure' Tokyo Olympics

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

Bach promises 'safe, secure' Tokyo Olympics

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach promised to deliver a "safe, secure" Tokyo Olympics this year as he prepared to be re-elected for a second term on Wednesday.

As he opened the IOC Session, Bach said it was no longer a question of whether the Olympics, which were postponed last year as the coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe, would take place but in what conditions they will be held.

"Tokyo remains the best prepared Olympic city ever and at this moment, we have no reason to doubt that the Opening Ceremony will take place on July 23," Bach said.

"The question is not whether, the question is how these Olympic Games will take place.

"The IOC is working at full speed together with our Japanese partners and friends to make the postponed Olympic Games a safe manifestation of peace, solidarity and resilience of humankind in overcoming the pandemic.

" Bach said his aim was to create "a safe, secure and fair environment for all the athletes".

The local Japanese organisers are due to announce by the end of the month whether foreign spectators will be allowed to attend the Games, although it is widely reported that they will be barred due to Covid-19 concerns.

Bach, a 67-year-old German lawyer who won a gold medal in fencing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, is unopposed in the election.

The Tokyo Olympics is the most pressing agenda item at the start of his new four-year term, after an opening eight years that saw him deal with the problem-laden 2014 Sochi and 2016 Rio Games, state-sponsored Russian doping and the deadly wave of coronavirus.

The term of office of the IOC president has been halved from eight years to four since Bach took office in 2013.

Related Topics

Election Russia German Tokyo Sochi July 2016 Gold Olympics International Olympic Committee All From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in APA mee ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperation a ..

11 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts interactive webinar titled ‘UAE Soft ..

41 minutes ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

50 minutes ago

Flydubai announces start of twice weekly flights t ..

56 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.