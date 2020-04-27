UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Back At Work, British PM Warns Against Easing Virus Lockdown

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Back at work, British PM warns against easing virus lockdown

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday made his first public appearance since being hospitalised with coronavirus three weeks ago, saying Britain was beginning to "turn the tide" on the outbreak but rejecting calls to ease a nationwide lockdown.

In a statement in Downing Street marking his return to work, looking thinner and with his trademark blond hair a little more unruly than usual, Johnson apologised for being away "for much longer than I would have liked".

He thanked the British people for heeding more than a month of stay-at-home orders, saying their action had helped ensure the state-run National Health Service (NHS) had not become overwhelmed.

"That is how and why we are now beginning to turn the tide," Johnson said, echoing his promise on March 19 that Britain could turn the tide on the outbreak in three months if people followed social distancing rules.

But more than 20,000 people have already died in Britain, not including deaths in care homes and in the wider community, making it one of the worst hit countries in the global pandemic.

Britain recorded 360 more deaths on Monday, its lowest daily toll since last month, and Johnson acknowledged growing demands for the lockdown to be lifted to reduce the economic impact, but insisted now was not the time.

"I refuse to throw away all the effort and the sacrifice of the British people and to risk asecond major outbreak, a huge loss of life and the overwhelming of the NHS," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

852 new Muslims in Q1 2020: Mohammed bin Rashid Ce ..

11 minutes ago

MoF participates in consultative AMF meeting for D ..

26 minutes ago

’10 million meals’ campaign exceeds target wit ..

26 minutes ago

Etihad Airways will distribute Ramadan boxes to th ..

41 minutes ago

UAE participates in extraordinary meeting of touri ..

1 hour ago

India’s 150,000 Keralites register to return hom ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.