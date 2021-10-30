Back in the black: Higher oil prices lift ExxonMobil, Chevron profits

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Profits at ExxonMobil and Chevron rebounded in the third quarter on strengthening oil and natural gas prices, according to results released Friday that underscored the industry's improved financial position compared with the darkest days of the pandemic.

After US oil futures sank into negative territory in spring 2020 on widespread Covid-19 restrictions, demand has returned in a big way, lifting oil prices back above $80 a barrel and driving European gas prices up more than five times their level from a year ago.

US oil giants, which reported losses during the worst of the pandemic, now are now generating a steady stream of free cash, raising questions about future investment plans.

The latest surge in oil and gas prices comes as the industry faces increased pressures from investors to build up low-carbon businesses amid rising worries over climate change.

While both companies signaled more spending for share buybacks, ExxonMobil said it would boost investments in lower-emission projects, while Chevron said its 2022 budget would increase funds for both conventional and low-carbon ventures.