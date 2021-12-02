UrduPoint.com

Back In The USSR? Pentagon Chief Slips Up On Russia Reference

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Back in the USSR? Pentagon chief slips up on Russia reference

Seoul, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :US defence chief Lloyd Austin expressed concern Thursday about Moscow's military build-up on its border with Ukraine but accidentally called Russia the Soviet Union -- Washington's old Cold War foe that collapsed three decades ago.

Austin was speaking at a press conference in Seoul where he was asked about Russia massing troops along its boundary with Ukraine, with fears swirling of a possible invasion.

"Russia has a substantial amount of forces in the border region, and we remain concerned about that," Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said.

"The best case though is that we won't see an incursion by the Soviet Union into Ukraine," he added, accidentally using the name of the country that disintegrated in 1991 into republics including Russia and Ukraine.

"And so we would hope that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin would be a lot more transparent and that we would work to resolve issues and concerns, and lower the temperature in the region.

" The Cold War between the United States and the Soviet bloc was the defining conflict of the post-World War II era -- until the latter collapsed.

It saw a huge build-up of arms -- including atomic weapons -- on both sides as well as proxy conflicts, with fear of nuclear war swirling for decades.

The end of the Soviet Union brought a new era in Washington-Moscow relations, but the rise of Putin this century has coincided with tensions not seen since the Cold War.

The top American and Russian diplomats are to meet in Sweden on Thursday, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying ahead of the talks that he was "deeply concerned" by the Russian build-up.

Moscow, accused of backing the separatists fighting Kiev, has denied preparing an attack and accused NATO of stoking tensions.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Century Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Pentagon Vladimir Putin Seoul Kiev Austin United States Sweden Border Best Top

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure inaugurates ..

23 seconds ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Police announces 50% discount on tr ..

Ras Al Khaimah Police announces 50% discount on traffic fines

30 minutes ago
 Maximum Cricket fans allowed for matches between P ..

Maximum Cricket fans allowed for matches between Pakistan and West Indies  

31 minutes ago
 UN food agency appeals for greater support for Afg ..

UN food agency appeals for greater support for Afghanistan as hunger increases

39 minutes ago
 Foreign investment being attracted by promoting re ..

Foreign investment being attracted by promoting religious tourism: CM's Aide

39 minutes ago
 UK Orders Over 110Mln Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Dose ..

UK Orders Over 110Mln Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Doses Enough for 2 Years - Prime M ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.