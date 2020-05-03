Back-rower Fearns quits Lyon after five years

Lyon, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :English back-row forward Carl Fearns on Sunday said he was leaving Lyon after five years, a decision hastened by the premature end of the French Top 14 season due to the coronavirus.

"What a strange way to end five magnificent seasons," the 30-year-old Fearns wrote on Twitter.

"I would have loved to have stayed until the end but I am proud of my success during my five years here."Former Bath and Sale forward Fearns signed for Lyon in 2015 and played 80 matches, scoring 14 tries.