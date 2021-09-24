UrduPoint.com

Bad Hair Day: India Salon Told To Pay $271,000 For Botched Trim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 02:20 PM

Bad hair day: India salon told to pay $271,000 for botched trim

New Delhi, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :An Indian salon has been ordered to pay more than $271,000 in damages to a model for a botched haircut which she claimed caused a "severe mental breakdown".

Aashna Roy went to the salon at a top New Delhi hotel in 2018 and asked staff to trim a conservative four inches (10 centimetres) from her tips, according to a judgement by the city's consumer court.

"However, to the utter shock and surprise of the complainant, the hairdresser chopped off her entire hair leaving only 4 inches from the top and barely touching her shoulders," it added.

The court determined that as Roy had already established a career lending her skills to advertisements for hair products, the botched haircut had led to "severe mental breakdown and trauma".

"There is no doubt that the women are very cautious and careful with regard to their hair," said the ruling by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

"They spend a handsome amount on keeping the hair in good condition. They are also emotionally attached with their hairs," it added.

"She lost her expected assignments and suffered a huge loss which completely changed her lifestyle and shattered her dream to be a top model."The court told the salon, which can still appeal the verdict, to pay 20 million rupees within eight weeks of the order.

Related Topics

India Hotel New Delhi Women 2018 From Top Million Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

41 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.