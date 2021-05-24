UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bad Weather Hits Giro 'Queen Stage' In Dolomites

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

Bad weather hits Giro 'Queen stage' in Dolomites

Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Rain and freezing weather has forced the shortening of Monday's 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia to the ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Dolomites, organisers announced.

Two of the days' climbs have been scrapped with the stage cut back to 153km from the original 212km.

The final climb of the day, the Giau Pass, which is the highest point in this year's race at 2,233 metres altitude, has been maintained, along with the opening one at La Crosetta.

The main risk to riders would have been on the slippery descents, on the 'Queen stage', considered the hardest of the race, heading towards Cortina d'Ampezzo, which will host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Colombia's Egan Bernal was wearing a rain jacket over the leader's pink jersey as riders headed out for the day 40 minutes late, because of the conditions.

Before the stage Lotto Soudal's Belgian Thomas De Gendt pulled out with a knee problem.

De Gendt finished third in the 2012 edition and has won stages on all three Grand Tours, the Giro, the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana.

Related Topics

Weather France Tours Olympics All From Race

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan shares her childhood joke with fans

1 minute ago

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai registers AED92 billion worth of real estate ..

42 minutes ago

Summer Spotlight—OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

53 minutes ago

Italian Super Cup will return to Saudi Arabia next ..

5 minutes ago

Boris Johnson sets wedding date: report

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.