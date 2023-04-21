Badminton keeps sanctions on Russians and Belarusians, archery drops its ban

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :One Olympic sport, badminton, said on Friday it was keeping its ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes, as another, archery, said it had decided in principle to let them compete.

As Moscow's assault on Ukraine stretches into a second year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recommended allowing athletes from Russia and ally Belarus to compete as neutrals in upcoming international competitions.

While the IOC has said it will make a final decision closer to the start of the Games in July 2024, sports federations have had to make decisions in recent week on who can take part in their qualifying events for Paris.

On Thursday, modern pentathlon decided to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete, following fencing, table tennis, taekwondo, and triathlon which have all approved such a return in recent weeks.

Athletics and equestrian sports have maintained the ban and basketball has refused to allow Russian and Belarusian teams to take part in its Olympic qualifying events.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in a statement on Friday that the decision was made at a council meeting on Tuesday and "reflects BWF's core intention to preserve the integrity of badminton competitions and ensure the safety of all athletes".

"The BWF is not convinced there is satisfactory justification to lift the suspensions on Russian and Belarusian players and officials at this time." The BWF said they wanted "more clarity on IOC's complex criteria" for allowing participants from the two countries.

World Archery, meanwhile, released a statement saying their decision had been taken at a meeting on Thursday.

"The executive committee affirmed its support (for the IOC's recommendations) and agreed to explore a timetable for the return of these athletes under strict eligibility conditions." "Only individual and not any form of team participation was considered," said the statement and only "individuals able to prove neutrality through an independent review process".

It added that "sanctions preventing the hosting of events in the countries and the use of the national flags and anthems of Russia and Belarus at all competitions, which will remain in place".

Russia has won two Olympic medals in archery, one of those in team events, and one medal in badminton, a bronze, in women's doubles in 2012. The Soviet Union, whose team included Russian and Ukrainian athletes, won seven archery medals.