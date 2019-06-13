UrduPoint.com
Badminton Star Lee Chong Wei Retires After Cancer Battle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

Badminton star Lee Chong Wei retires after cancer battle

Putrajaya, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Cancer-hit badminton star Lee Chong Wei announced his retirement Thursday, ending a brilliant career in which he collected a swathe of honours but never won a world or Olympic title.

"My decision to retire is a heavy one. I really love this sport. But it is a demanding sport. I thank all Malaysians for the past 19 years," a teary-eyed Lee, 36, told a news conference.

