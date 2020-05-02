Badminton's 2021 World Championships Delayed Three Months
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:30 AM
Paris, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Next year's badminton world championships in Spain, initially scheduled for August 2021, will instead run from November 29-December 5, the sport's governing body announced Friday.
The decision to delay the competition in Huelva was taken to avoid a clash with the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which were postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The new schedule will allow players to have a clear focus for 2021 in which they will have dual objectives of both the Olympic Games and World Championships," the Badminton World Federation said in a statement.
Badminton's All England Championships were one of the last major events held worldwide before the coronavirus put most professional sport on hold in mid-March.