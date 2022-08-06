UrduPoint.com

Badosa Shuts Down Gauff To Reach WTA San Jose Semi-finals

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Badosa shuts down Gauff to reach WTA San Jose semi-finals

San Francisco, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Second-seeded Spaniard Paula Badosa swept into the semi-finals of the WTA hardcourt tournament in San Jose on Friday with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 victory over rising US star Coco Gauff.

Badosa, ranked fourth in the world, twice recovered from a break down in the opening set as she booked a final-four showdown with seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina, a 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 winner over fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

Gauff, the 18-year-old who reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open this year, was coming off a lively victory over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka on Thursday night.

The sixth-seeded American appeared to be riding the momentum from that win as she emerged from an exchange of three breaks of serve with a 3-2 lead in the opening set on the way to a 5-3 advantage.

After Badosa held serve, however, Gauff unravelled as she served for the set, firing three double faults to drop her serve as they went to tiebreaker, which Gauff surrendered with another pair of double faults.

She looked rattled as she dropped her opening service game of the second set, Badosa racing to a 5-1 lead and serving out the match with confidence two games later.

"It's never easy to start against such an aggressive player with a big serve," Badosa said. "I think I adapted pretty well in the (end) of the first set, and I played a pretty perfect tiebreak, so I'm really happy about that.

" The Spaniard finished with 17 winners to 15 unforced errors, converting half of her eight break chances as Gauff's 29 unforced errors outpaced her 21 winners.

Badosa, who reached her fourth semi-final of 2022, will be taking on Kasatkina for the third time, with both prior meetings coming earlier this year.

Badosa beat Kasatkina in straight sets in Sydney in January, but Kasatkina triumphed in straight sets in the clay court tournament in Rome.

"She's winning a lot of matches, she's winning against the best players in the world, she's doing an amazing year," Badosa said.

Ninth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova maintained her perfect record against Tunisian Ons Jabeur, topping the third-seeded Wimbledon runner-up 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.

Kudermetova has won all three of her meetings against Jabeur in straight sets.

In their latest meeting, Kudermetova's 30 winners were almost double fifth-ranked Jabeur's 17. That included half a dozen aces.

Kudermetova will face Shelby Rogers, a 6-4, 6-4 winner over fellow American Amanda Anisimova.

Rogers, ranked 45th in the world, toppled world No. 3 Maria Sakkari, the top seed, in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals.

Rogers, who opened the tournament with a win over former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, has yet to be broken this week and improved to 3-0 against Anisimova.

Related Topics

Firing World Exchange Sydney San Jose Rome Osaka Lead January All From Best Top Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

Govt to conduct elections as per schedule: Kaira

8 hours ago
 CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes ..

CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes bronze

8 hours ago
 Commissioner attends flag hoisting ceremony organi ..

Commissioner attends flag hoisting ceremony organized by traders

8 hours ago
 Global food prices decline in July, but future sup ..

Global food prices decline in July, but future supply worries remain: UN agency

8 hours ago
 Seeking water, Brazil indigenous group finds new h ..

Seeking water, Brazil indigenous group finds new home

8 hours ago
 Govt reduces oil prices to provide relief: Tahira

Govt reduces oil prices to provide relief: Tahira

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.