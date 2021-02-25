UrduPoint.com
BAE Systems Logs 12% Drop In 2020 Net Profit To £1.3 Bn

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 12:50 PM

BAE Systems logs 12% drop in 2020 net profit to £1.3 bn

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :British military equipment maker BAE Systems said Thursday that annual net profit fell as a result of coronavirus disruption.

Profit after tax sank 12 percent to almost £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion, 1.5 billion Euros) last year, down from nearly £1.5 billion in 2019, BAE said in a statement.

The first half of the year was hit by "pandemic-related disruptions," it noted.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

