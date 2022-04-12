UrduPoint.com

Baerbock To Visit Mali As Germany Weighs Pulling Troops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock headed to Mali on Monday for talks with the junta amid uncertainty over the future of German troops there, a foreign ministry spokesman said.

Baerbock will meet junta leader Assimi Goita and Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, the spokesman said.

She will then continue to Niger for talks with President Mohamed Bazoum and Foreign Minister Ibrahim Yacoubou and return to Germany on Saturday.

Baerbock's aim is to "get a precise picture of the political and security situation on the ground" as Germany weighs its ongoing participation in military missions in Mali, the spokesman said.

"The Bamako government has lost the confidence of the international community in recent months, notably by holding back democratic transition and by intensifying military cooperation with Moscow," Baerbock said in a statement before her departure.

- 'Question commitment' - "In this context we shall have to question anew German commitment in the Sahel region," she added.

Baerbock's visit to Niger is to a country with a key role regarding the redeployment of international forces in the Sahel.

But her tour began on a day which saw the EU decide to halt its military training missions in Mali while maintaining a presence in the Sahel, which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell insisted "remains a priority".

