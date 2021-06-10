Baghdad Airport Targeted In Rocket Attack: Security Source
Baghdad, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Two rockets were fired Wednesday at Baghdad's airport where US troops are based, a security official told AFP, an hour after five others targeted an airbase to the north where US sub-contractors operate.
Washington regularly blames such attacks on pro-Iran groups. The rocket fire came as Iraqi authorities freed a commander whose arrest had sparked a show of force by his supporters.