Baghdad Airport Targeted In Rocket Attack: Security Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Baghdad, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Two rockets were fired Wednesday at Baghdad's airport where US troops are based, a security official told AFP, an hour after five others targeted an airbase to the north where US sub-contractors operate.

Washington regularly blames such attacks on pro-Iran groups. The rocket fire came as Iraqi authorities freed a commander whose arrest had sparked a show of force by his supporters.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

