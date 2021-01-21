Baghdad Blast Toll Rises To 32 Dead, 110 Wounded: Health Ministry
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:20 PM
Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The toll from a twin suicide attack in Baghdad on Thursday has risen to 32 dead and 110 wounded, Iraq's health ministry reported, the deadliest attack in three years.
The ministry said those who lost their lives had died on the scene of the attack, and that most of the wounded had been treated in hospitals and released.