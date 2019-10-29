UrduPoint.com
Baghdadi's Body Disposed Of At Sea By US Military: Pentagon Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The body of Islamic State group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was disposed of at sea by the US military after he killed himself during the weekend raid on his Syrian hideout, Pentagon sources told AFP Monday.

No details were given on where or when the body was disposed of, but it paralleled the 2011 sea burial Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after he was killed in a US special forces raid.

"The disposal of his remains has been done, is complete and was handled appropriately," said General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

