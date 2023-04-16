UrduPoint.com

Bagnaia Grabs Pole For Grand Prix Of The Americas

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Austin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia clinched pole position for Sunday's Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas.

The Italian Ducati rider will start from the front of the grid, with Alex Rins (Honda-LCR) and Luca Marini (Ducati-VR46) joining him on the first row.

Bagnaia won the season-opening MotoGP in Portugal and is second behind compatriot Marco Bezzecchi in the standings after two of 21 races this season.

"It was very tense. This schedule is quite demanding," said Bagnaia, who pipped Rins to top spot by 0.

160 seconds after being quickest in Saturday's free practice.

"I'm happy with the qualifying. First pole position of the season," he added.

Bezzecchi, the winner in Argentina two weeks ago, will start Saturday's sprint and the main race on Sunday in fifth place.

"It will not be easy because the condition is changing... so let's see," said Bagnaia, who also won the inaugural sprint in Portugal.

"It will be a tough race for sure."

