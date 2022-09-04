Bagnaia ignores MotoGP title talk after extending winning streak at Misano

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Misano Adriatico, Italy, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Francesco Bagnaia insisted he was not thinking about winning the MotoGP championship despite triumphing at Misano Adriatico on Sunday to claim his fourth straight win and close in on leader Fabio Quartararo.

Ducati rider Bagnaia pipped Enea Bastianini by just 0.034 seconds in a thrilling San Marino Grand Prix victory which moved him above Aleix Espargaro into second and within 30 points of reigning world champion Quartararo, who finished fifth.

But the 25-year-old Italian said after claiming the honours he would only start thinking about snatching the crown from Yamaha's Quartararo "when I am 10 or five points away".

"I've already made too many mistakes (this season) thinking about the championship. My objective is to now be always competitive, always fast, always in front and try to win," Bagnaia told reporters.

"I don't want to think about the championship, just to be more focused on my objective and to remain focused on the schedule during the weekend. I prefer to think like that." Frenchman Quartararo is looking over his shoulder and despite believing he did a "really great job" cut a disconsolate figure after finishing over five seconds behind Bagnaia.

"I would not say I'm worried but I'm also not calm... I'm on the limit, I make a great pace but it's not enough, it's not enough... We arrived really at the limit of our bike today," he told reporters.

"I have the knife up here (the throat)... I can't do anything about it, there is too big a difference in style and power."