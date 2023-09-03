Open Menu

Bagnaia Injured In Horror Crash At Montmelo

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Bagnaia injured in horror crash at Montmelo

Montmel�, Spain, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :World champion Francesco Bagnaia was receiving medical treatment after a nasty crash at the start of Sunday's Catalunya MotoGP.

The Ducati rider set off from pole, avoiding a multi-bike pile up at turn one.

Then at the next corner Bagnaia lost control, the Italian thrown violently into the air in front of the chasing pack.

Brad Binder's KTM then ran over Bagnaia's leg.

The runaway series leader was conscious, and taken away to the track's medical centre in an ambulance, with the crowd clapping him.

Bagnaia leads the championship by 66 points form Jorge Martin up to his crash.

The race was red-flagged immediately as officials got to work to clear the track of debris and oil.

The race restarted for 23 of the 24 laps.

Also missing was Enea Bastianini, one of the fallen riders also taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

Related Topics

World Oil Sunday From Race

Recent Stories

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

6 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

7 minutes ago
 Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

22 minutes ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

2 hours ago
 UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

2 hours ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

3 hours ago
Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

3 hours ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

4 hours ago
 Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

5 hours ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

5 hours ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous