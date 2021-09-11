UrduPoint.com

Bagnaia Nails Aragon MotoGP Pole In Record Time

Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 06:50 PM

Alcañiz, Spain, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia took pole for the Aragon MotoGP in qualifying on Saturday ahead of his Ducati teammate Jack Miller.

The front row is completed by Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha's championship leader.

Bagnaia claimed top spot in style with a new lap record at the Motorland circuit.

His pole clinching lap of 1min 46.322s bettered the previous fastest time of 1:46.635 set by Marc Marquez in 2015.

Six-time world champion Marquez placed fourth in qualifying to make up an all-Spanish second row wih Jorge Martin and Aleix Espargaro.

