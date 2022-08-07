UrduPoint.com

Bagnaia Wins British MotoGP After Pole-sitter Zarco Crashes

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Bagnaia wins British MotoGP after pole-sitter Zarco crashes

Silverstone, United Kingdom, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia won the British MotoGP on Sunday with championship leader Fabio Quartararo finishing eighth.

Ducati rider Bagnaia moves up to third in the world championship after his second Grand Prix victory in a row following the Dutch MotoGP.

Spaniard Maverick Vinales was second on an Aprilia and Australian Jack Miller of Ducati third.

Pole-sitter Johann Zarco was the big loser as the French rider crashed on the fifth lap while leading as he chased his first victory in the top category.

After 12 of 20 races this season Yamaha's Quartararo has 180 points, 22 more than Spaniard Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia, who finished just behind him in ninth place, and 51 on Bagnaia.

Zarco, 32, dropped two places after his mishap and is now fifth overall behind Italian Enea Bastianini.

To win, Bagnaia was patient, sure of the strength of his Ducati.

After a good start from the second row, he profitted from Zarco's misfortune to position himself behind Spaniard Alex Rins, who led briefly.

On his first attempt, the Italian was able to overtake Suzuki rider Rins and took off.

He held off Aprilia's Maverick Vinales who overtook him before regaining his lead to seal his eighth win in the premier category.

For defending champion Quartararo the race was made more complicated by a 'long lap' penalty for having hit Espargaro in the Netherlands.

While he was in second place behind Zarco, this handicap made him drop to fifth.

Related Topics

World Lead Netherlands Sunday From Suzuki Top Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

9 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

18 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

18 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.