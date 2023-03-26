UrduPoint.com

Bagnaia Wins Portuguese MotoGP Sprint, Quartararo Blasts 'dangerous' Format

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Bagnaia wins Portuguese MotoGP sprint, Quartararo blasts 'dangerous' format

Portimao, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :World champion Francesco Bagnaia said winning MotoGP's first ever sprint race at a bruising Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday was "quite fun" but 2021 title winner Fabio Quartararo blasted the new format as "dangerous" and a "jungle".

Bagnaia came home ahead of fellow Ducati rider Jorge Martin with Honda's pole-sitter Marc Marquez in third.

This was the inaugural sprint in an innovation that will see the riders contest a fast and furious 12-lap race for half the points awarded for Sunday's showpiece event.

A sprint will precede every race of the 21-event Calendar in 2023.

"It was quite fun," said 26-year-old Bagnaia. "It was more intense as it was shorter than a race. We had new tyres, fewer laps so you can push more.""I am happy for today as it was a target to finish in the top three so it's a good feeling."However, Yamaha rider Quartararo, who became France's first-ever MotoGP world champion in 2021, predicted more crashes over the forthcoming season.

Related Topics

World France Honda Sunday National University Event Top Race

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

23 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.