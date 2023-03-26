Bagnaia wins Portuguese MotoGP sprint, Quartararo blasts 'dangerous' format

Portimao, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :World champion Francesco Bagnaia said winning MotoGP's first ever sprint race at a bruising Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday was "quite fun" but 2021 title winner Fabio Quartararo blasted the new format as "dangerous" and a "jungle".

Bagnaia came home ahead of fellow Ducati rider Jorge Martin with Honda's pole-sitter Marc Marquez in third.

This was the inaugural sprint in an innovation that will see the riders contest a fast and furious 12-lap race for half the points awarded for Sunday's showpiece event.

A sprint will precede every race of the 21-event Calendar in 2023.

"It was quite fun," said 26-year-old Bagnaia. "It was more intense as it was shorter than a race. We had new tyres, fewer laps so you can push more.""I am happy for today as it was a target to finish in the top three so it's a good feeling."However, Yamaha rider Quartararo, who became France's first-ever MotoGP world champion in 2021, predicted more crashes over the forthcoming season.