Bagram base officially handed over to Afghan defence ministry: spokesman

Kabul, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The US military has officially handed over Bagram Air Base, a spokesman for Afghanistan's defence ministry said Friday, after the last foreign forces left the sprawling complex as part of their withdrawal from the country.

"The American and coalition forces have completely withdrawn from the base and henceforth the Afghan army forces will protect it and use it to combat terrorism," defence ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Twitter.