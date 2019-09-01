UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahamas Braces As Monster Hurricane Dorian Heads For US Mainland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:40 AM

Bahamas braces as monster Hurricane Dorian heads for US mainland

Miami, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Hurricane Dorian roared Saturday towards the Bahamas as the island chain braced for a devastating direct hit, before the monster storm churns up the US coast from Florida towards the Carolinas.

Barreling in from the Atlantic Ocean, the extremely dangerous Category 4 storm is set to hit parts of the northwestern Bahamas hard on Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest bulletin at 2100 GMT.

Further ahead the NHC said Dorian would "remain a dangerous hurricane through 5 days," but exactly where -- and how hard -- it will strike the US coast looked increasingly uncertain after the storm shifted course overnight, apparently sparing Florida the worst.

In Grand Bahama, businesses were boarded up and thousands of people have evacuated the predicted storm path with forecasts of devastating winds, life-threatening surf conditions, and storm surges of up to 15 feet (4.5 meters).

Yasmin Rigby, a resident of the island's main city Freeport, told AFP "people are moving out of the east and west ends, fearing the worst."Shelves in grocery stores were "just about cleared," Rigby said, and most homes and businesses had been shuttered since Friday.

Related Topics

Storm Freeport Florida Bahamas Sunday From

Recent Stories

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

9 hours ago

'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

9 hours ago

Lampard takes social media to task after Zouma abu ..

9 hours ago

Canadian teen Andreescu to face Townsend in US Ope ..

9 hours ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

9 hours ago

Swansea go top of Championship with late win over ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.