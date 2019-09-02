UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahamas Facing Hurricane Like 'never In History,' Warns PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 01:00 AM

Bahamas facing hurricane like 'never in history,' warns PM

Miami, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :The Bahamas is facing a hurricane of unprecedented violence, its prime minister warned Sunday, as the monster storm Dorian roared into the low-lying island chain.

"This is probably the most sad and worst day of my life to address the Bahamian people," the premier, Hubert Minnis, told a press conference in comments reported by the Nassau Guardian.

"We're facing a hurricane ... one that we've never seen in the history of the Bahamas," said Minnis, who reportedly broke down in tears during the briefing.

According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, Dorian tied the record for the strongest ever Atlantic hurricane landfall when it slammed into the Bahamas' Abacos islands on Sunday.

Related Topics

Storm Prime Minister Nassau Bahamas Sunday Sad

Recent Stories

Universities invited to present latest innovations ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Climate Change renews commitment to su ..

2 hours ago

DPM unveils digital map platform in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Expo 2020 prepares for next-gen healthcare innovat ..

2 hours ago

Russian official praises UAE’s participation in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes over 4.5 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.