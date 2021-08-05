Tokyo, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Steven Gardiner powered to gold in the Olympic 400 metres final on Thursday to maintain his four-year unbeaten streak.

The 25-year-old 2019 world champion stormed to the line in 43.85sec, with Colombia's Anthony Jose Zambrano taking silver in 44.08sec.

Grenada's Kirani James, the 2012 champion and 2016 silver medallist, took bronze in 44.19sec.