Bahawalpur Arts Council Project Near To Completion

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Bahawalpur Arts Council project near to completion

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Directror, Bahawalpur Arts Council, Sajjad Hussain has said that the project of a new state of art building for Bahawalpur Arts Council was near to completion.

Talking to media persons who visited the under-construction building of Bahawalpur Arts Council here, he said that adequate funds were provided by the Punjab government for the construction of a state-of-the-art building for Bahawalpur Arts Council.

“Most of the construction work of the building has been done and the remaining would be completed soon,” he said.

He said that Bahawalpur Arts Council had been playing a remarkable role in the promotion of local culture and literary activities.

He said that recently, a gathering of literary organizations had been organized at the Bahawalpur Arts Council.

