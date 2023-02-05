BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Under the auspices of Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Bahawalpur, a rally was staged to condemn Indian brutalities against the people of Kashmir and to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The rally was taken out from the commercial hub of the city and after marching on city roads and passing through different bazaars, it reached Circular Road where the participants staged demonstration in protest against India.

Addressing the rally, Syed Israr Hussain, the President of Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Bahawalpur, said that India has been victimising innocent people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) of violence.

He said that millions of innocent people of IIOJK were forced to face atrocities being committed by Indian armed forces.

He said that traders and people of Pakistan stood firmly by with the brothers and sisters living in IIOJK. He urged the United Nations and the world community to put pressure on India to stop violence against the people of IIOJK.