Bahia Begin Brazil's Serie A Season With 3-0 Rout Of Santos

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:20 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Midfielder Thaciano Silva scored a brace as Bahia cruised to a 3-0 home win over Santos on the opening day of the Brazilian Serie A season on Saturday.

Silva struck twice in three second-half minutes, both with first-time efforts after Rossi Silva crosses from the right wing.

Center-back Juninho added a third goal shortly after when he headed into the bottom left corner after a perfectly weighted Daniel Simoes' pass.

Meanwhile, Elton Brandao netted a late equalizer as Cuiaba salvaged a 2-2 home draw with Juventude.

Jonathan Cafu had given the hosts the lead on the half-hour mark before Wescley and Matheus Peixoto put Juventude ahead with goals just before halftime.

In Saturday's only other fixture, Sao Paulo were held to a goalless home draw by Fluminense.

