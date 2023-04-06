Bahrain condemns Israeli occupation police storming in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Manama, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Bahrain strongly condemned the Israeli occupation police forces' storming in Al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulting worshipers, and arresting a number of them, as a provocation to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, and a violation of the rules of international law.

The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to respect the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in protecting holy places, calling for providing protection from any practices that cause instability. It also affirmed Bahrain's rejection of all provocative actions which threaten further escalation and violence.