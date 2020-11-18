Bahrain FM in Israel on first official visit from Gulf kingdom

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Bahrain's foreign minister arrived in Israel Wednesday on the first official visit from the Gulf kingdom, which normalised relations with the Jewish state in September.

The minister, Abdellatif al-Zayani, was welcomed at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport by his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, a live Israeli television broadcast showed.