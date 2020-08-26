UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Recommits To Creation Of Independent Palestinian State

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Manama, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Bahrain said Wednesday it was committed to the creation of a Palestinian state in talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, implicitly rejecting his push for Arab countries to swiftly normalise ties with Israel.

Pompeo was in Manama as part of a middle East trip aimed at building more ties between the Jewish state and the Arab world.

However, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa said he told Pompeo that his country remains committed to the Arab Peace Initiative, which calls for Israel's complete withdrawal from the Palestinian territories occupied after 1967, in exchange for peace and the full normalisation of relations.

"The king stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict according to the two-state solution... to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," the official Bahrain news Agency (BNA) reported.

