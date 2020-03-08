UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain To Hold Formula 1 GP Without Spectators Due To Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

Bahrain to hold Formula 1 GP without spectators due to virus

Manama, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Bahrain's Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled for March 20-22 will be held without spectators, the organisers said Sunday in the latest sporting event to be hit by measures to contain the new coronavirus.

"In consultation with our international partners and the kingdom's national health taskforce, Bahrain has made the decision to hold this year's Bahrain Grand Prix as a participants-only event," the Bahrain International Circuit said in a statement.

Bahrain has reported more than 80 cases of the disease, mostly among pilgrims returning from Iran.

Related Topics

Iran Bahrain March Sunday Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spanish Minister lauds UAE&#039;s experience in sc ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Foundation implements final phase of relie ..

3 hours ago

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.