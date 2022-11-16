Bahrain Two Main Indexes End Trading with Different Directions

(@FahadShabbir)

Bahrain,16 Nov (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Bahrain General Index closed trading today at 1,865.80 points, losing 0.41 points over the previous closing rate.

The Bahrain Islamic Index closed at 659.85 points, losing 0.52 points from its previous closing rate. The volume of traded shares amounted to 2,247,689, with a total value of 1,067,907 Bahraini dinars, through 72 deals.