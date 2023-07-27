Open Menu

Bahrain Welcomes Start Of UN Operation To Unload Safer Tanker

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Bahrain welcomes start of UN operation to unload safer tanker

Manama, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Bahrain has welcomed the beginning of the United Nations' operation to unload 1.14 million barrels of oil from the "Safer" tanker off the coast of the Republic of Yemen, which is an important step that would prevent a marine environmental disaster in the waters of the Red Sea, .

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, expressed the appreciation of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the unremitting efforts made by the United Nations and international endeavors that have contributed to the initiation of this crucial step, which is of great importance in confronting the environmental and humanitarian threat posed by this tanker,Bahrain news Agency reported.

