Bahrain Welcomes UN Announcement Of Complete Unloading Of Oil From Safer Tanker In Red Sea

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Bahrain welcomes UN announcement of complete unloading of oil from safer tanker in Red Sea

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Kingdom of Bahrain has welcomed the United Nations announcement of complete unloading of crude oil from Safer tanker, off Yemen's Red Sea coast.

In a statement carried by Bahrain news Agency (BNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the appreciation of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the unremitting efforts exerted by United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, regional and international countries, and the Command of the Coalition to restore Legitimacy in Yemen" led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in order to put an end to this crisis and avoid an environmental disaster in the Red Sea.

