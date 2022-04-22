UrduPoint.com

Bahraini Artisans Toil To Preserve Sugar-coated Tradition

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Bahraini artisans toil to preserve sugar-coated tradition

Manama, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Bahrainis with a sweet tooth have long been spoiled for choice between a wide array of dessert franchises, but traditional confectioners still hold their ground, especially during Ramadan.

At the back of his modest shop in the capital Manama, Mohammed Gharib stirs a thick mixture of sugar, saffron and freshly blanched almonds, transforming it into a uniquely Bahraini version of the ubiquitous middle Eastern dessert: halva.

"Bahrain became famous for its confectioneries by being a pioneer in this industry in the Gulf region," Gharib told AFP, adding that their popularity of its establishments "continues until today".

Clad in Bahrain's traditional "shemagh" headdress and white "dishdasha" robe, the 70-year-old runs one of the country's oldest confectioneries, named after its founder Hussain Mohammed Showaiter, who established it in 1850.

"Hussain Mohammed Showaiter was keen to develop this craft, and passed it on to his children and grandchildren," Gharib said.

As Bahrainis celebrate Ramadan along with the rest of the Muslim world, the holy month is a period of appreciation for traditional sweets.

For Mohammed al-Fardan, the familiar Bahraini confections remain a fixture on tables for the iftar meal, in which the faithful break their dawn-to-dusk fast.

"Their presence is a reminder of Bahrain's heritage and sense of hospitality," the 51-year-old banker explained.

Though the Gulf region has been swept by a deluge of fast food chains, Fardan is quick to point out that "modern sweets contain preservatives, unlike traditional confectionery".

- 'Main food' - But while the preservation of heritage is at the heart of the confectioners' craft, they are not averse to innovating to appeal to a younger clientele.

Saleh al-Halwaji, who works in his family-owned shop, says: "My father used to work in confectionery and I used to help him after school.

"Today, we work in the same field with our own children," he said.

Halwaji says he "strives to evolve the sweets and keep up with the times while maintaining their popular character".

"We still make everything ourselves and perhaps that is what attracts so many of our customers, who come to buy sweets but also to watch us make them behind the glass," he said.

Dalal al-Shrouqi, an expert in Bahrain's popular heritage, says that "today, technology helps us disseminate everything we want to preserve of our popular heritage by making it known to future generations".

Shrouqi, who has written several books on her country's traditional cuisine, said that while innovative twists are popular, people still prefer "the sweets in their traditional form".

"Things evolve, but the original is still the basis."

Related Topics

World Technology Manama Buy Same Bahrain National University Muslim Industry Ramadan

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd April 2022

2 minutes ago
 Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on ..

Biden to Welcome Greek Prime Minister for Visit on May 16 - White House

9 hours ago
 Six dead in Russian military research institute fi ..

Six dead in Russian military research institute fire

9 hours ago
 Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: ..

Imran is continuously speaking lies before people: Rana Sanaullah

9 hours ago
 US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'G ..

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' to Be Sanctioned b ..

9 hours ago
 Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captu ..

Russian Military 'Conclusively, Irrevocably' Captured Mariupol - Kadyrov

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.