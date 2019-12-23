Bahraini footballer gets 10-match ban for racist gesture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :FIFA on Monday banned Bahrain defender Sayed Baqer for 10 matches for having made a racist gesture at the end of a World Cup qualifying match against Hong Kong.

Baqer made a 'slitty eye' gesture at the local Hong Kong supporters at the conclusion of the 0-0 draw on November 14.

He was charged with "discriminatory behaviour" and, as well as his match ban, was hit with a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs (27,500 Euros).

ebe/lp/nr