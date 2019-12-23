UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahraini Footballer Gets 10-match Ban For Racist Gesture

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 10:10 PM

Bahraini footballer gets 10-match ban for racist gesture

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :FIFA on Monday banned Bahrain defender Sayed Baqer for 10 matches for having made a racist gesture at the end of a World Cup qualifying match against Hong Kong.

Baqer made a 'slitty eye' gesture at the local Hong Kong supporters at the conclusion of the 0-0 draw on November 14.

He was charged with "discriminatory behaviour" and, as well as his match ban, was hit with a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs (27,500 Euros).

ebe/lp/nr

Related Topics

World Fine FIFA Hong Kong Bahrain November

Recent Stories

Young Emirati falconers fly high at Sharjah Falcon ..

43 minutes ago

Artificial Intelligence is key to sustainable econ ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

2 hours ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

2 hours ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.