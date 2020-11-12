UrduPoint.com
Bahrain's Crown Prince Appointed New Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Bahrain's crown prince appointed new prime minister

Manama, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Bahrain's crown prince, Sheikh Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa, was appointed prime minister on Wednesday after the death of his uncle, who had held the post since independence in 1971.

Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, the world's longest-serving prime minister, died at the age of 84 while undergoing medical treatment in the United States, state media announced.

Prince Khalifa was a controversial figure during his five decades in office, accused of opposing reforms and cracking down on activists.

When protesters occupied Manama's Pearl Square for a month in 2011, before being driven out by security forces, their main demand was for Prince Khalifa to step down.

His nephew, who is from a new generation of Western-educated Gulf leaders, has instead tried to build bridges with opponents.

After studies in the United States and Britain -- including a master's degree from Cambridge University -- he has served as first vice prime minister and is deputy supreme commander of the Bahrain Defence Force.

King Hamad issued a royal decree appointing his son as head of the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, the Bahrain news Agency said.

Prince Khalifa's burial will take place after his remains have been transported home, and in line with novel coronavirus restrictions, only a limited number of relatives will attend.

The country will hold a week of official mourning, during which flags will be flown at half-mast. Government ministries and departments will be closed for three days.

Gulf leaders paid tribute, hailing the veteran leader's long career "that has shaped Bahrain's recent history", according to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

- Targeted by protesters - Prince Khalifa played a key role in Bahrain's political and economic affairs, including setting the stage for a referendum that put paid to the Shah of Iran's claims to the tiny Gulf archipelago.

Born on November 24, 1935, he began to attend his father's royal court at the age of seven along with his elder brother, Prince Issa.

He was named in 1970 as the head of the state council, the executive branch of government which became the council of ministers after independence from Britain.

He conducted difficult negotiations with the Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, before independence, over Iran's claims to Bahrain's chain of islands.

