Doha, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser stunned race favourite Shaunae Miller-Uibo to take the women's 400 metres world title on Thursday in the third fastest time ever run of 48.14 seconds.

The 21-year-old Nigeria-born sprinter -- silver medallist in the 2017 final -- was clear coming into the straight and though Miller-Uibo closed she had too much of a gap.

Miller-Uibo took silver with a time of 48.37sec whilst Shericka Jackson of Jamaica was third (49.47).