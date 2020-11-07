UrduPoint.com
Bahrain's Two F1 Races To Be Held Behind Closed Doors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Paris, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :The two Formula 1 Grand Prix to be contested in Bahrain this season will be held behind closed doors, apart from some guest members of the kingdom's health services, organisers said on Saturday.

Two races are to be held on the Sakhir circuit, the Bahrain GP on November 29 and the Sakhir GP a week later on December 6.

"This decision was taken due to the current situation on the front lines of the global Covid-19 pandemic, after discussions between circuit officials and the government of Bahrain," the statement said.

"However, there will be a limited number of places in the stands reserved for the families of members of the health and emergency services in recognition of their contribution to the fight against the pandemic in the kingdom."Four events remain to be run before the end of the 2020 F1 world championship -- the Turkish GP on November 15, those of Bahrain and Sakhir and that of Abu Dhabi on December 13.

