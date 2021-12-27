UrduPoint.com

Baille Extends Contract With European Champions Toulouse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :France international prop Cyril Baille has extended his contract with Top 14 side Toulouse for four seasons until 2027, the reigning French and European champions announced Sunday.

"Our left prop continues his journey at the club," the club said in a statement.

The 28-year-old, capped 31 times for France, arrived in south western France in 2009.

Baille follows world player of the year Antoine Dupont and fellow French international hooker Julien Marchand who recently announced contract extensions.

Toulouse, who are second in the Top 14 standings, had their home game on Sunday against Stade Francais called off because of Covid-19 cases in the visiting club.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

